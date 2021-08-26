Tributes following death of former Wigan prop Danny Campbell

Danny Campbell (right) shaking hands with captain George Fairbairn

The former prop played for Wigan from 1979 to '1986 and came off the bench in their epic Challenge Cup Final victory against Hull FC in 1985.

His former co-coach, Colin Clarke, said: "Danny was a joy to coach, you could always rely on him to give 100 per cent.

"He was a full-bloodied, tough Kiwi and a great lad, someone who was very well lined in the town - once someone met him you were a friend of his."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Campbell playing for Wigan

Campbell was part of the New Zealand squad during their 1980 tour of Great Britain and France.