Tributes following death of former Wigan prop Danny Campbell
Tributes have been paid to former Wigan player Danny Campbell, who has died in New Zealand.
The former prop played for Wigan from 1979 to '1986 and came off the bench in their epic Challenge Cup Final victory against Hull FC in 1985.
His former co-coach, Colin Clarke, said: "Danny was a joy to coach, you could always rely on him to give 100 per cent.
"He was a full-bloodied, tough Kiwi and a great lad, someone who was very well lined in the town - once someone met him you were a friend of his."
Campbell was part of the New Zealand squad during their 1980 tour of Great Britain and France.
The NZRL said he passed away on Sunday at his home in Mitimiti, during the New Zealand Level 4 lockdown. He leaves behind his loving wife Tunisia and his children Jodie, Jojo, Kamira and Raniera.