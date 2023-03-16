TV coverage confirmed for Wigan Warriors' Super League meeting with Salford Red Devils at the expense of another fixture
Wigan Warriors’ round six Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils has been selected for TV broadcast.
The game between the two sides at the DW Stadium on March 24 will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Wakefield Trinity’s meeting with Hull KR was the match originally scheduled for broadcast next week, but due to the recent issues regarding the playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium, a change was requested by the RFL and RL Commercial.
The fixture between the two Yorkshire clubs still remains scheduled for March 24.
A pitch inspection will take place early next week, with Wakefield committed to having an alternative venue available if required.
The broadcast change was made to provide clarity for supporters, viewers and for Sky Sports.