TV coverage confirmed for Wigan Warriors' Super League meeting with Salford Red Devils at the expense of another fixture

The game between the two sides at the DW Stadium on March 24 will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Wakefield Trinity’s meeting with Hull KR was the match originally scheduled for broadcast next week, but due to the recent issues regarding the playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium, a change was requested by the RFL and RL Commercial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture between the two Yorkshire clubs still remains scheduled for March 24.

Wigan Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium in their next home game

A pitch inspection will take place early next week, with Wakefield committed to having an alternative venue available if required.