Wigan Warriors forward Tyler Dupree believes the only way the club can top the success of 2023 is to go one step further and claim the treble in the upcoming campaign.

The 23-year-old forward has relished his first pre-season with the club with new found confidence following an impressive 2023 campaign – winning the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

He is yet to suffer defeat in cherry and white colours following his mid-season switch from Salford last July, and has his eyes on an even bigger and better year.

Tyler Dupree is eyeing up the treble in 2024

With the recruitment that has included stars such as Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson, Dupree has backed his side to claim all three domestic honours on offer in 2024.

The feat has only been achieved three times in the Super League era – Bradford the first in 2003 followed by St Helens in 2006 and Leeds in 2015.

“I think topping last year would be to go one step further and win all the trophies in 2024,” a positive Dupree said.

“I know that’s a personal goal of mine, and it would be great for the club as well.

Tyler Dupree and the Wigan squad have spent the last 10 days in Portugal for an overseas training camp

“There’s no reason why, with the team we’ve got, we can’t do it.

“I’ve been here less than a year and won two out of the three trophies, so to win the Challenge Cup next would be the cherry on top. But to do all three in the same season would be fantastic.”

The reigning Super League champions are just weeks away from kicking-off their title-defending season against Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle before hosting NRL three-peat champions Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.

And Dupree wants the Warriors to be crowned best in the world come next month.

“St Helens won the World Club Challenge last year and it’s also about proving that the English game is as good as, if not better than, the Australian game,” Dupree said.

“It’s always been a competition and obviously we want to be crowned best in the world at what we do.

“As soon as we’re back from Portugal, we’ve got a friendly against Wakefield and it’s straight into the business.”

One player the rising forward is particularly looking forward to facing on Saturday, February 24, is New Zealand captain and 2023 Golden Boot recipient James Fisher-Harris.

Dupree, who won his international debut with England last year, is hoping to prove himself against an experienced pack who have dominated the competition down under for the last three years.

28-year-old Fisher-Harris also led the Kiwis to a historic 30-0 triumph over rivals Australia last November to lift the Pacific Cup.

Dupree explained: “I love what the NRL do and I love that players over there are idolised.

“I’m looking forward to facing James Fisher-Harris, he’s just the man.

“He’s the best in the world at the minute - the Golden Boot winner.

“I like how he plays, without idolising him too much.