News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
59 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
14 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

UFC star Muhammad Mokaev shares his support for Wigan Warriors ahead of tonight's game against Salford Red Devils

UFC star Muhammad Mokaev will be at the DW Stadium supporting the Warriors for tonight’s game against Salford Red Devils.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

The 22-year-old was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan just over a decade ago as a refugee, and attended Deanery High School and St John Rigby College.

At the weekend he extended his UFC record to 4-0 after making Jafel Filho submit in the third round of their flyweight bout in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This evening he will be cheering on Matty Peet’s side in their outing against the Red Devils (K.O. 8pm).

Most Popular

On Twitter, he wrote: “I will be supporting Wigan Warriors at the DW stadium! Good luck.”

The club responded with: “See you this evening, Muhammad!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Muhammad Mokaev will be at the DW Stadium for Wigan Warriors' game against Salford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Muhammad Mokaev will be at the DW Stadium for Wigan Warriors' game against Salford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Muhammad Mokaev will be at the DW Stadium for Wigan Warriors' game against Salford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Salford Red DevilsWiganLondon