UFC star Muhammad Mokaev shares his support for Wigan Warriors ahead of tonight's game against Salford Red Devils

The 22-year-old was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan just over a decade ago as a refugee, and attended Deanery High School and St John Rigby College.

At the weekend he extended his UFC record to 4-0 after making Jafel Filho submit in the third round of their flyweight bout in London.

This evening he will be cheering on Matty Peet’s side in their outing against the Red Devils (K.O. 8pm).

On Twitter, he wrote: “I will be supporting Wigan Warriors at the DW stadium! Good luck.”

The club responded with: “See you this evening, Muhammad!”

