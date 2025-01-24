Versatility puts rising star in good place among first-team, says Wigan Warriors legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Kerr’s versatility will put the promoted academy star in a good place in the competition to win his first-team debut in 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to assistant coach and club legend Sean O’Loughlin, who has kept a close eye on the next crop of youngsters to have recently joined the senior squad, working their way through Wigan’s world-renowned youth system.

18-year-old Kerr is a player highly rated at the Cherry and Whites and will look to establish himself in Matt Peet’s first-team squad in 2025 following his promotion to a full-time contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of five young graduates ahead of the title-defending season, taking Wigan’s total tally to an impressive 18 academy products in their squad.

Taylor Kerr in pre-season action against Oldham as Wigan Warriors claimed a 28-16 result

“I was pretty familiar with all the young lads,” O’Loughlin said. “They spent a lot of time with us last year coming up and training with us pretty regularly.

“John Duffy is like an assistant with me and Tommy [Leuluai] really, he helps massively. The fact he’s had his eye over them for the past two years, you’re not filling any gaps with them, the knowledge of the game and what’s expected of them is pretty bang on.”

Kerr, alongside his four fellow promoted team-mates, featured in the opening match of pre-season for the reigning champions, defeating Sean Long’s Oldham 28-16 at Boundary Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented teenager partnered Jack Farrimond in the halves, having primarily played at loose forward since signing his first Warriors contract in 2020.

And his versatility, able to play a range of positions, puts the youngster in a good place ahead of his first senior season, insists former skipper O’Loughlin.

Kerr received shirt number 29 ahead of his first year in the top flight.

The former England captain said: “I do think his position is loose forward, but when you get into the first-team, you’re fighting for a bench spot really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll find that he can cover a lot of positions, he can slot in the back-row pretty comfortably, in the halves, and he can do a job at nine. I think when you’re first starting off, you don’t need to narrow down an exact position. When it comes to getting a chance, that’s almost ticking a box for a bench player.

“I do think 13 is probably his best position, but having a few options is definitely a bonus - it can be the difference.

“He’s a very good player. I’ve seen him play since he was about 12-years-old, he’s the same age as my son. He’s a good kid from a good family.

“He played in the academy last year, and was very good for our academy. Hopefully he kicks on and gets his opportunities with us over the next couple of years.”