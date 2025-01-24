Versatility puts rising star in good place among first-team, says Wigan Warriors legend
That’s according to assistant coach and club legend Sean O’Loughlin, who has kept a close eye on the next crop of youngsters to have recently joined the senior squad, working their way through Wigan’s world-renowned youth system.
18-year-old Kerr is a player highly rated at the Cherry and Whites and will look to establish himself in Matt Peet’s first-team squad in 2025 following his promotion to a full-time contract.
He is one of five young graduates ahead of the title-defending season, taking Wigan’s total tally to an impressive 18 academy products in their squad.
“I was pretty familiar with all the young lads,” O’Loughlin said. “They spent a lot of time with us last year coming up and training with us pretty regularly.
“John Duffy is like an assistant with me and Tommy [Leuluai] really, he helps massively. The fact he’s had his eye over them for the past two years, you’re not filling any gaps with them, the knowledge of the game and what’s expected of them is pretty bang on.”
Kerr, alongside his four fellow promoted team-mates, featured in the opening match of pre-season for the reigning champions, defeating Sean Long’s Oldham 28-16 at Boundary Park.
The talented teenager partnered Jack Farrimond in the halves, having primarily played at loose forward since signing his first Warriors contract in 2020.
And his versatility, able to play a range of positions, puts the youngster in a good place ahead of his first senior season, insists former skipper O’Loughlin.
Kerr received shirt number 29 ahead of his first year in the top flight.
The former England captain said: “I do think his position is loose forward, but when you get into the first-team, you’re fighting for a bench spot really.
“You’ll find that he can cover a lot of positions, he can slot in the back-row pretty comfortably, in the halves, and he can do a job at nine. I think when you’re first starting off, you don’t need to narrow down an exact position. When it comes to getting a chance, that’s almost ticking a box for a bench player.
“I do think 13 is probably his best position, but having a few options is definitely a bonus - it can be the difference.
“He’s a very good player. I’ve seen him play since he was about 12-years-old, he’s the same age as my son. He’s a good kid from a good family.
“He played in the academy last year, and was very good for our academy. Hopefully he kicks on and gets his opportunities with us over the next couple of years.”
