Video: Adrian Lam wants Wigan and fans to stick together during tough spell
Adrian Lam says Wigan - and their fans - need to "stick together" as they try and navigate a rocky spell.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:18 pm
Four defeats on the row has dialled up the pressure ahead of Sunday's Grand Final rematch with St Helens
Coach Lam felt there were "some great signs" in the 40-14 loss to Warrington in midweek and said: "We are in a bit of a rut, and we need to stick together including our fans, to get through it."