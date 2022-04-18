Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching praises Wigan Warriors' 'fantastic' Jai Field

The Wigan Warriors fullback scored a brace as Matty Peet’s side beat their Yorkshire opponents 54-10 at the DW Stadium, to help the club bounce back from the Good Friday defeat to St Helens.

Poching states heading into the Easter Monday match, his team were well aware of the threat that Field posed, but were just unable to stop him because of his pace and agility, as well as having to also contend with Bevan French.

He said: “He is a freak. Speed kills, I said that last week. He doesn’t need a lot of space or a lot of room. We tried to do our homework on them. He’s scored a long-ranged try against nearly everyone he has come up against this year.

Willie Poching praised Jai Field for his display in Wigan Warriors' 54-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity

“He’s a fantastic player, and he’s got something you can’t coach. You double that up with Bevan French, then it’s a one two punch, and that’s how they scored their first try.“Full credit to Wigan, they were strong and they ran well. We just gave them too many opportunities. We weren’t too far off what we wanted to do with the ball. We had some good control while still trying to play.

“Defensively there is lots for us to work on, we were way off. We tried to address that at half time, and we didn’t quite get a strong hold of what we wanted to do.

“Too often there were moments where we couldn’t quite get control of the set, it was a physical thing and an attitude thing, more so.

“It wasn’t all doom and gloom there, it wasn’t totally bad, but one defender in the wrong position or someone not going to ground just gave them an opportunity to snowball. We didn’t quite get it away well enough.