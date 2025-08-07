Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess (left) and Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet (right) in conversation

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has delivered glowing praise on his Wigan Warriors counterpart Matt Peet ahead of Friday night’s Super League meeting between the two clubs.

Warrington are hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive when they host neighbours Wigan on Friday night, with the Warriors aiming to strengthen their grip on securing a top-two finish, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wigan have had the upper hand on Warrington this season, with the Warriors hammering the Wolves 48-24 in Las Vegas, whilst edging past them 22-20 at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Ahead of the third meeting between the two on Friday evening, Burgess spoke highly of reigning champions Wigan and their head coach Peet, who has already won two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title during his four years as head coach of his hometown club so far.

"He is a wonderful coach,” Burgess said of Peet. “History will show you that he is a great coach.

"He is also really early in his career, so it’ll be exciting for Matt to see where he is going to go because he has had so much success already.

"He has got a great management style, players always respond to him, and I’m sure it’ll be no different this week.

"Wigan are a champion side, we all know about that, so we’re expecting them at their best.

"Matty is a wonderful coach. He knows how to get his players ready for a big game, so we’re looking forward to a great challenge.”

Warrington boss Burgess knows his side have to be at their best this weekend if they are to overcome the Warriors, who are hoping to retain their Super League crown for a third year in a row.

"They’ve got a lot of structure, of course, which most sides do, but they’ve got bits of brilliance sprinkled all over,” Burgess said when asked of Wigan’s main threats.

"(Jai) Field and (Bevan) French, Harry’s (Smith) kicking game, which is very important, but they’ve got (Adam) Keighran and (Jake) Wardle on either edge, (Junior) Nsemba… They’re filled with threat, so regardless of structure, at the end of the day, you have to make your tackles and try to control the threat as much as you can.

"It’s a big game. Obviously, they are two local clubs, and there is a lot of history. We’ve played each other in a couple of big games over the last few years, so there is a bit of that there, but the performance is really important for us. The occasion is the occasion, so it’s about getting the right performance out.

"We’ve not been at home for five or six weeks, so we’re looking forward to getting back to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in front of all our fans. Wigan always travel well, there’s always a great atmosphere between the two clubs, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Warrington will be looking to end their four-year home hoodoo against Wigan, with the Warriors having won in each visit to the Halliwell Jones Stadium under Peet.