Jaiden Drachenberg of Wigan Warriors Academy

Wigan Warriors will face neighbours Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals of the Academy League at Victoria Park on Saturday, September 13 (1pm).

The Warriors Academy secured fourth spot in the ladder, with Matty Smith’s side having eight wins and four defeats to their name in 2025, with their superior points difference of +208 seeing them edge a play-off spot ahead of fifth-placed Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan will now face league leaders Warrington in the semi-finals, with the Wire having finished the regular campaign top of the table after winning all 12 of their matches.

The Warriors and Wolves will face off at Victoria Park in Warrington on Saturday, September 13, for a spot in the 2025 Academy Grad Final, with Leeds Rhinos hosting St Helens in the other play-off semi-final.

Fans can watch the action at Victoria Park, with pay on the day costing £5 for adults and £2 for juniors and concessions.