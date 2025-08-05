Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has confirmed key man Jai Field will return in Friday night’s Super League clash with Warrington Wolves.

The Warriors are back in action this weekend as they make the short trip across the North West to face Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.

Wigan will be boosted by the return of fullback Field, who was ruled out of their win over Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago through head injury protocols.

“Yeah, he'll play,” Peet said of Field. “It's a boost for us to have Jai.

"But I really do feel it's about a collective performance moving forward. The individuals will have their moments when it happens, but we've got to find a more consistent level of team performance.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors still look to be without key trio Bevan French, Luke Thompson and Abbas Miski heading into Friday’s fixture in Cheshire.

"It's pretty set in stone (who's available), but I'm not going to go down that route,” Peet added.

"I think both teams have got some questions around key players and positions, so it's better for me if I leave that until the squad announcement.”

As for Warrington, they will be without strike centre Connor Wrench, who failed a head injury assessment in their defeat to Leigh Leopards last weekend, with homegrown talent Zack Gardner – the son of St Helens great Ade – being a potential option to fill the void.

"He’s training there at the moment,” Burgess said of Gardner. “But we’ve got Stef (Ratchford) there too with his experience.

"There are a couple of ways we could go, but Zack is good enough to hold that position.

"Whoever is in there, it will be a good challenge for them against Jake Wardle.”

Burgess did not declare any fresh injuries in his pre-match press conference, but did confirm that hooker Danny Walker had shaken off an arm injury he picked up on his return to action at Leigh.

"There are a couple of niggles around, but we should be relatively okay," Burgess added. “Danny Walker looks to be okay.”