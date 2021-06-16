What role Shaun Wane may play at Wigan Warriors next year

Shaun Wane at his Standish home earlier this year

But it is understood he will not be coming back at head coach if he signs a deal with his hometown club.

He has been sounded out for a part-time role, possibly as a rugby director, with Wane thought to be keen to continue as England coach in 2022.

A contract has not been struck, but talks have taken place.

The Wigan coaching structure is up for review with head coach Adrian Lam and one of his assistants, John Winder, both out of contract at the end of this season and uncertainty over whether Thomas Leuluai will play on or take a coaching role next year. Wigan also have Matty Peet and Sean O'Loughlin on their staff.