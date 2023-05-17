2 . Mike Cooper (Option for 2024)

Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Mike Cooper linked-up with the Warriors last July. He is currently out of action after picking up a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby, which will see him miss the remainder of this season. His current deal with Wigan runs out at the end of the year but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com