A number of Wigan Warriors players are out of contract at the end of this season.
Following the opening of the recruitment window on May 1, clubs are now able to speak to individuals who do not have deals in place for 2024.
This applies to a number of big names in Super League, including members of Matty Peet’s squad.
Here are the Wigan players who are set to be out of contract at the end of the year:
1. Cade Cust (Option for 2024)
Cade Cust joined the Warriors from Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2022 season, and was part of the side that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His current deal runs out at the end of this year, but there is an option in his contract for the 2024 season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Mike Cooper (Option for 2024)
Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Mike Cooper linked-up with the Warriors last July. He is currently out of action after picking up a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby, which will see him miss the remainder of this season. His current deal with Wigan runs out at the end of the year but there is an option for 2024. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. Kaide Ellis (Option for 2024)
Kaide Ellis signed for Wigan from St. George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 campaign. He is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is an option in his contract for 2024. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Willie Isa
Willie Isa originally joined the Warriors back in 2016, following spells with Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings. During his first season with the club, he appeared in the Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford. The 34-year-old remains one of the most experienced players in the Wigan squad. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com