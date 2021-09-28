Why Adrian Lam is convinced Wigan Warriors are in 'pretty good place'
Adrian Lam will revert to being a Wigan fan again – convinced the club is on the brink of success.
The departing coach has cleared his desk and said his farewells after Thursday’s 8-0 loss to Leeds sent the Warriors out of the play-offs. It ends Lam’s three years in charge and he said: “I’ve brought through a lot of young players here that can set the club up for what’s next.
“It’s after my time and Jackson Hastings’ time but the club will be great, with the young players coming through.
“I think we’re in a pretty good place.”
Lam previously spent four years at Wigan as a player from 2001 to ‘04, and then stayed on in ‘05 to begin his coaching career with the Under-21s.
“I’ve spent a big chunk of my life in Wigan and I absolutely love the place,” said Lam, who has no full-time role for next year confirmed, though he is set to return to the UK for the World Cup as Australia assistant coach.
“I love the people, our fans, my players and staff. I’ve had a really great ride, great experiences and I’ve learnt a lot along the way.
“I just want to say a big thank you to all the fans who have been by my side as a player or a coach, or either.
“I will take these memories to my grave, I leave with some wonderful moments.”
Matty Peet, one of his assistants, remains favourite to succeed him in a coaching structure which will see England boss Shaun Wane return in a part-time capacity.