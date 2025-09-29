Wigan Warriors assistant coach Paul Deacon at Robin Park Arena

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has praised the influence of his assistant Paul Deacon, who has recently committed his long-term future to his hometown club.

Peet described Deacon as a ‘perfect person’ to be part of the coaching setup, highlighting his impact on both the staff and playing group, with the 46-year-old having signed a contract extension with Wigan until the end of 2028.

Deacon, who has been a key part of the Warriors’ coaching team since his arrival midway through the season, will continue working alongside fellow assistants Sean O’Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai, and John Duffy for the next three seasons at least. Peet emphasised the collective approach taken by his staff, underlining the shared responsibility that defines the club's coaching ethos.

"At the end of the day, he collaborates with Sean (O’Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai), he has added to my coaching team," Peet of Deacon. “I don’t separate any of us when I talk about the effect we have on the group and the effect those guys have on the group. They share the delivery, they share the preparation, they share the time on the field.”

Peet highlighted the value of having an experienced and knowledgeable coach like Deacon in the fold, noting that his presence raises standards across the board.

"Having another quality coach means that we can impart more knowledge onto the team, more feedback, more eyes on them in training, more support and more connection," Peet explained. "So Paul is just the perfect person to come in and do that along with John Duffy."

Deacon’s dual-code experience has also proved to be a valuable asset for the Warriors. A legendary league player with plenty of coaching experience in league and union, his understanding of the game has brought additional insight to Wigan’s high-performance environment.

"Deacs’ knowledge of rugby league and rugby union as a coach is outstanding," Peet added. "He is helping us all, helping the players, and hopefully we’re helping him as well.”

With Deacon’s future now secured, Peet believes the club is well-positioned moving forward.

“I just feel like we are well-staffed and nothing is going to get missed,” Peet added. “Every player is going to be challenged and supported.”