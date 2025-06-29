Why Tyler Dupree doubled up for Wigan Warriors last weekend amid praise from coach
Last Friday night, Dupree featured from the bench in Wigan’s 16-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity. The England international didn’t play as many minutes as he usually would, and he actually put his hand up to play in the Reserves the following day, again featuring from the bench to help the Warriors claim a 46-16 win over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Dupree backed his double weekend up with an impressive performance in the middle to help Wigan snatch a 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday night, adding some genuine grunt and power to Peet’s forward pack. The 25-year-old made nine carries and 25 tackles in a hard-working display in the front-row.
Explaining the process behind Dupree doubling up last weekend, Peet said: “I ask the middles to trust me with their minutes, and they always want more, which is great, and Tyler came away from Wakefield and asked if he could play reserves, which is music to my ears.
"He wanted to play, which was the main thing; he wasn’t sulking, he wanted to play a part, and he’s trained well over the last few weeks, and I thought he was excellent tonight (against Castleford), he looked a real handful.”
Dupree has made 16 appearances for the Warriors so far this term, with 14 of those coming from the bench, as the Halifax-born develops a fine reputation as being an impact player.
