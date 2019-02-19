Widnes 'can't pay staff' after expected takeover falls through

Several Wiganers and ex-Warriors working at Widnes won’t be paid tomorrow as the Championship club's expected takeover has fallen through tonight.

Ex-Warriors stars Anthony Gelling and Harrison Hansen are in the senior squad. Player Sam Wilde, coach Kieron Purtill and a number of youth players and employees are from the borough and will also be affected.

In a statement, the club said it faced a 'significant' cash flow gap.

A consortium of investors was expected to take ownership of Widnes on Tuesday, but a "key member" of the group pulled out "at a late stage".

The statement read: "Throughout the past three months, Widnes Vikings’ Board of Directors and senior staff members have made extensive efforts to engage business leaders and individuals to secure investment to stabilise the club and overcome the potential threat of administration. This has included the Board writing off more than £370,000 worth of loans that they had provided to the club throughout their tenure.

"It had appeared likely that a consortium of investors would take ownership of the club today, providing the necessary investment to secure the club’s future stability. However, at a late stage, a key member of this consortium have withdrawn from this process. As a result, the club has, as yet, failed to secure the necessary investment and is unable to make its payroll commitments for all employees tomorrow.

"Efforts to secure investment remain ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available avenues. The club continues to invite other expressions of interest from individuals or groups that may wish to support Widnes Vikings at this time.

"The club is taking advice in response to this matter. Widnes Vikings continue to trade and, at this stage, our scheduled fixture against Sheffield Eagles will be unaffected by these challenges.

"It goes without saying that the everyone associated with Widnes Vikings are incredibly grateful for the ongoing backing of our supporters and partners at this difficult time."