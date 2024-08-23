Wigan boss Matt Peet happy to have superstar full-back Jai Field fit and firing for Super League run-in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 26-year-old marked his return from a long-term hamstring injury at the beginning of August, defeating Huddersfield Giants 28-14, and bounced back from the defeat at Leeds Rhinos with a Magic Weekend 20-0 triumph over St Helens - nilling their arch-rivals for only the second time in the Super League era.
Field played his part in keeping Saints scoreless, including a clutch defensive effort in the second half, forcing an error from back-rower Matt Whitley over the whitewash with a break from opposition full-back Harry Robertson.
And Wigan boss Peet says it’s good to have the Australian’s leadership and organisational skills back on the field for the last leg of the 2024 campaign, with the Warriors currently on joint-points with Hull KR at the top of the Super League table.
“It’s great to have Jai back. He brings a lot to us as a leader, organisation in attack and in defence,” Peet said. “He came up with some big plays at Magic Weekend, probably the best play of the game saving that try.
“He’s a very intelligent defender when it comes to those situations. The same when he’s organising our numbers and stuff like that, it’s probably underestimated how much we missed that.
“Saving tries, and loving doing it. You could see his reaction at Magic Weekend after that one. His game intelligence has always been there. His communication and his bravery; he’s growing into his role.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.