Wigan community sports clubs given chance to win brand-new kit, courtesy of Mike Cooper’s 1895 Sports
The Warrington-based organisation, who celebrate their 10th anniversary this year, are giving away a free set of rugby or football kits to one lucky club ahead of the summer.
Providers of bespoke club kits and leisurewear, they have a track record of providing customer-driven designs with no minimum order, and also guarantee delivery of orders within six weeks of purchase.
Competition winners will be able to choose from the following prizes:
- 17x rugby shirts, shorts & socks
- 15x football shirts, shorts & socks
- £500 worth of leisurewear
The competition will close at the end of June, with the lucky winner contacted shortly after via email.
Sam Wareing, 1895 Sports managing director, said: “We are delighted to be offering this prize to sports clubs, many of whom will be gearing up for a busy summer.
“1895 Sports are proud to work with organisations of all sizes, and this competition demonstrates our commitment to supporting teams with their sportswear needs, and helping them perform both on and off the field on a matchday.”
1895 Sports were founded in 2014, with heritage in rugby league with co-joint owner Cooper currently in his 19th season in the professional game across stints in the NRL and Super League.
To enter, CLICK HERE and fill in a form via 1895 Sports.
