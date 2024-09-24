Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Denis Betts has reflected positively on his first season in charge of Wigan Warriors Women as the side’s season came to an end following an 18-4 Super League semi-final defeat to St Helens.

The Cherry and Whites finished the regular campaign in fourth spot with nine wins from 14, including a victory over high-flying York Valkyrie for the first time since 2019.

Having been appointed head coach ahead of the 2024 season, Wigan legend Betts led the side to the Women’s Nines title in July at Craven Park - the first piece of silverware since winning Super League in 2018 under former boss Amanda Wilkinson.

Denis Betts reflected positively on his first year in charge of Wigan Warriors Women

Competing for a place in the Grand Final, the Warriors were beaten by rivals Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the play-offs, with Matty Smith’s side now aiming for a historic treble after winning this year’s Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield.

Reflecting on the defeat, Betts said after full-time: “It’s a tough one. We shot ourselves in the foot at the start of the second half, but that’s what experience is; you have to suffer it to get better.

“That’s what the girls have been doing. It’s not always going to be plain sailing. We had some tough situations, St Helens have played great all year. I thought we did some great stuff in the first half.

“We’re a really young and enthusiastic team, but we’re still a little bit lightweight. That’ll come again with experience and a little bit of age. We’ll get some more punch in us. We will grow on what we’ve done this year.

“We’ve got a great youth system and a great support network throughout our organisation, from Kris Radlinski who leads it as CEO. There’s lots there for us to build on.”

A handful of young stars enjoyed breakthrough campaigns in 2024, including full-back Grace Banks and teen half-backs Jenna Foubister and Isabel Rowe, while outside-back Anna Davies finished the campaign as the club’s top try-scorer with an impressive 22.

And so Betts reflects on the season positively, closing the gap on the top three teams in Leeds, York and St Helens.

The former Great Britain back-rower continued: “It’s been a great year. Our for and against, defensively we’ve been so much better. Attacking wise, last year Anna Davies was our leading try-scorer with nine, she’s scored 22 this year, Grace (Banks) has scored about 12, Izzy (Isabel Rowe) about 13, four or five girls over 10. We’re attacking well, we’re doing lots of good stuff and it’s a part of the journey.

“We'd have loved to have won, everyone wants to win every time they take to the field. We’ve suffered this year in two semi-finals, the first one came a little bit too soon, and this one, the better team came out on top.

“I’d like to think that the girls know how proud I am and the journey that we’ve been on.

“It’s been fantastic for my coaching, and I’m really pleased with the group and where we’re going.”