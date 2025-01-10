Wigan news and sport memories in 28 pictures from 1992

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Here’s a glorious collection of pictures giving readers a flavour of what was making the news and sporting headlines 33 years ago in 1992.

Community events, school successes, celebrity visits and Wigan rugby league triumphs all feature.

1. Wigan news and sport in 1992

. Photo: STAFF

2. Youngest competitor in the novices cycle race in Wigan town centre, Robert Miller, with dad pacing alongside on a wet Sunday

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pals Sean Kinnear and Lee Price with parts of the gruesome find of human bones which they came across on land being excavated to extend Wigan Rugby League Club's boundary at Central Park. Several suggestions were made as to the skeletons' origins being of soldiers from the Battle of Wigan Lane in 1651, plague victims from the 17th century or from a pauper's graveyard.The bones were eventually reburied on the site

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Wigan fans greet their heroes at Central Park for the Wembley homecoming

. Photo: Frank Orrell

