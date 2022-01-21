Wigan rugby league legend Martin Offiah returning to the town for a live event at the Old Courts

Martin Offiah

The former Great Britain international will appear at the Old Courts on March 30, to discuss his career and more.

He will be chatting to BBC Rugby League commentator Dave Woods, while there will also be a Q&A session with the audience, providing in-depth insight into some of his greatest moments.

During a sensational 14-years as a player, Offiah became the highest English try-scorer of all-time, with a total of 470.

His time in rugby league started with Widnes in 1987, where in his first season he helped the club become champions and was named Man of Steel.

He made a world record move to Wigan for £440,000 in 1992, as he continued to impress.

During his four years at Central Park, he scored 186 tries and produced some memorable moments, including one of the great Challenge Cup final tries at Wembley in 1994.

His league career also included spells with Eastern Suburbs, St George Dragons, London Broncos and Salford City Reds, as well as playing for Unions sides Bedford Blues and London Wasps.

The Old Courts event with the winger gets underway at 7.15pm, with tickets available from £25.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.theoldcourts.com