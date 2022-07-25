Wigan schools enjoying rugby league success following their return to action post Covid-19

Age groups between year seven and 11 have competed in the Champion Schools, North West Counties and Wigan schools competitions throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

Across the association, this has involved 13 schools from the borough, with up to 700 boys taking part.

This includes success for Standish High School’s year eight team, as they rounded off an unbeaten season at the annual Champion Schools event at Newcastle’s Kingston Park.

Standish High School were involved in the Champion Schools Finals

Matty Halton went over in the final moments of the match, before successfully converting his own try, to earn the Wigan side a 20-20 draw against Calderdale’s Ryburn Valley High School.

Standish had been 14-8 ahead at half time, but were pegged back by their opponents after the break.

Halton had opened the scoring, which was followed by tries from Alfie Silcock and Toby Calderbank-Mannix, before Ryburn’s second half comeback.

With the game ending with the teams level, the cup was shared by both sides.

Standish High shared the prize with Ryburn Valley

This followed success for Standish’s year eight team in both the Wigan Schools Cup, where they defeated St John Fisher 44-10, and in the North West Counties competition, where they produced an emphatic 54-4 win over Rainford High School.

Head of rugby Mr Devine said: “I’m really proud of all the pupils involved, they have trained hard all year and have a real togetherness as a group, I look forward to seeing how they progress in Year nine onwards.”

Alongside the traditional 13 a-side formats there has also been a year seven and eight ‘emerging players’ competition, in partnership with Wigan Warriors Community foundation, with 16 schools participating.

This resulted in two of the schools representing the borough in the National 9’s competition at Warrington’s Victoria Park back in May.

The events provided the opportunity for around 500 boys to be introduced to the sport, with each one being held at a community club.

Meanwhile, the girls game also continues to go from strength to strength, with competitions for year seven to 11.

Organised by Wigan Warriors Women’s head coach Kris Ratcliffe, of Deanery High School, the event has provided the opportunity for around 200 girls to participate in rugby league, with Wigan schools competing against teams from Manchester, Warrington and St Helens.

Association member Andy Duncalf, of Hawkley Hall High School, said: “We are proud of the success and development of Rugby League in the borough in 21/22.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the Standish year 8 team who have proudly represented the borough at the national tournament.

“As proudly, the amount of girls and boys playing rugby league in Wigan and Leigh has been superb.

“I’d like to thank Mr Ashton of St Peters, Mr Unsworth of St John Fisher and Mr Ratcliffe of Deanery for their ongoing leadership of the game within the borough.