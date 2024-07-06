Wigan St Judes call on community for support in competition with less than 24 hours remaining
Local amateur rugby league club Wigan St Judes Under-14s are calling on the community to help them win a competition for a £500 donation.
The side have been entered into a grassroots competition via Universal Competitions and have less than 24 hours remaining to get as many votes as possible for the chance to win.
Your vote could really make the difference.
To help the community rugby league club, follow this link to Faceook, find the comment that says Wigan St Judes Under-14s and simply like it!
The competition closes on Sunday, with Wigan St Judes currently close to 400 votes.
