Wigan St Judes unveil 'significantly expanded' player treatment room
St Judes say player welfare ‘is at the heart of everything we do’, with the famed rugby league community club having invested in their medical department.
The club posted on their Facebook page: “We’re proud to unveil our newly relocated and significantly expanded player treatment room, now based in our dedicated gym and rehab centre.
"This upgraded facility is available to St Judes players and offers a high-quality space for injury assessment, treatment, and recovery.
"Player welfare is at the heart of everything we do. We know that looking after our players is key to team success, on and off the field.
“It’s yet another reason why more and more people are choosing St Judes as their club of choice for quality rugby league.
"We remain committed to continual investment and improvement, and this new facility is a clear example of that vision in action.”
