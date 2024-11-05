Wigan St Pats Girls Under-13s have received a £5,000 donation from the Nisa Local store, located at Smithy Green Precinct.

Facilitated through the ‘Making a Difference Locally’ charity, the local store has generously donated the money as the side prepare to transition to Under-14s after a successful 2024 campaign, going unbeaten to claim a treble in their first campaign.

Nisa Local has proudly sponsored the team’s shirts and training tops, and over the past few years have made a big impact in the community, contributing over £30,000 to various local causes.

This includes support for organisations such as Ince Rose Bridge, Foodbanks, Homeless Aid UK, Ince CE Primary School, TalkFIRST and more.

The girls' rugby league team holds a special place in the hearts of the store’s staff, and head coach John Bowhey has maintained a strong connection with Nisa Local by regularly updating them on matches and events. This connection allows the store's owners and staff to stay actively involved, as they often follow the team’s journeys across the country to cheer them on. In addition to financial support, Nisa Local provides snacks and drinks prior to big games, helping to fuel the players and ensure they are ready to perform at their best when it matters most.

Hepesh Halai, fondly known as Gaz, and Mitesh Halai, both directors of the store, expressed their enthusiasm for supporting the girls' team and the impact of their contributions.

Gaz shared: "We feel deeply connected to this community and are committed to giving back in any way we can. Supporting local sports, especially the Wigan St Pats Girls Under-13s, is something that brings us immense pride. We are thrilled to see the girls excel and look forward to a fantastic new season ahead."

The £5,000 donation will be used for new equipment, kits and other essential resources for the 2025 season, with the entire Nisa Local team looking forward to the future and remaining dedicated to supporting their local community.

For more information on how you can support local initiatives or to learn more about the exciting developments at Nisa Local, visit the store at Smithy Green Precinct, Wigan, WN2 2AT, or follow their social media pages for updates on community events and initiatives.