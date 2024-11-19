Wigan star Tyler Dupree to raffle Warriors, Salford and England training gear for charity
Wigan, Salford Red Devils and England training gear are all up for grabs, with proceeds raised to be donated to Manchester-based charity, Two Brews.
Founded in Salford, Two Brews is a homeless charity providing hot meals, hot drinks and essentials to homeless and rough sleepers in Manchester.
The charity is self-funded through donations and the kindness of support, such as England international Dupree, who also raised around £700 last year after raffling a signed England shirt.
Dupree said: “It’s that time of year again where I’m doing my bit to raise money for the homeless, especially in this cold weather!
“I’m raffling off some bits of training gear from Salford, Wigan and England.
“Hopefully it helps raise a bit of money, which will be used to support a great charity in Two Brews and buy essentials this winter.”
Entries are £2 each, and supporters can get involved by contacting Dupree, 24, on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.
Two Brews Homeless Charity shared on ‘X’: “Thank you Tyler for your continued support. See you soon.”
