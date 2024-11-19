Wigan star Tyler Dupree to raffle Warriors, Salford and England training gear for charity

By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors prop forward Tyler Dupree is raffling a range of his training gear to raise money for charity this winter.

Wigan, Salford Red Devils and England training gear are all up for grabs, with proceeds raised to be donated to Manchester-based charity, Two Brews.

Founded in Salford, Two Brews is a homeless charity providing hot meals, hot drinks and essentials to homeless and rough sleepers in Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity is self-funded through donations and the kindness of support, such as England international Dupree, who also raised around £700 last year after raffling a signed England shirt.

Wigan's Tyler Dupree is raising funds for charity Two Brews this winterWigan's Tyler Dupree is raising funds for charity Two Brews this winter
Wigan's Tyler Dupree is raising funds for charity Two Brews this winter
Read More
Wigan Warriors pre-season schedule, including return to training and confirmed 2...

Dupree said: “It’s that time of year again where I’m doing my bit to raise money for the homeless, especially in this cold weather!

“I’m raffling off some bits of training gear from Salford, Wigan and England.

“Hopefully it helps raise a bit of money, which will be used to support a great charity in Two Brews and buy essentials this winter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entries are £2 each, and supporters can get involved by contacting Dupree, 24, on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Two Brews Homeless Charity shared on ‘X’: “Thank you Tyler for your continued support. See you soon.”

Related topics:EnglandSalfordWiganManchesterSalford Red Devils

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice