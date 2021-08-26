Wigan Warriors 0 Leeds Rhinos 14: How fans reacted on social media

Another frustrating night saw Wigan get nilled at home, going down 14-0 to Leeds last night. This is how these fans reacted on Twitter...

By Jack Walton
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 7:29 am
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 7:32 am
Liam Farrell is tackled

@PeterHutsonJone: “If only Lam was the only issue - there is something wrong with many elements of the club - recruitment, other coaches and the performance of the senior players.

Don't fool yourselves that Lam is the only problem.”

@KieOwe: “If you think Lam is your only problem you are kidding yourselves”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

@MillarMan69: “Same again tonight as all season. Only one senior player showed up & took responsibility for @WiganWarriorsRL. Credit to Liam Farrell but once again Gildart, Bateman & Hardaker all MIA”

@architectom89: “How can we go from champions under Wane to this in 2 years?! Whoever at the club that pushed Wane out the door also need sacking. The team is coachless and the club is leaderless. Dire times.”

@craiggibson01: “When was the last time you could associate Wigan with entertaining rugby? It would have been before the Michael Maguire days or even well before that.”

@Pinder1993: “A lot of big changes not just coaching wise but playing wise too needs to happen to make Wigan back to how they should be.”

@humps1408: “2 points in two games is embarrassing!! Time IL walked away cause he obviously doesn’t care about the club anymore if continually accepts this level of performance.”

@angelacoats4: “All you #WaneOut brigade, I hope you're all happy tonight.. It's been a long downward spiral ever since he left”

@GillyClarke25: “Demoralising. 204 minutes without a try. Nilled at home for the first time since leaving Central Park. The worst Wigan side I’ve seen in my life. Shambles from top to bottom.”

Read More

Read More
Adrian Lam's reaction after Wigan Warriors' 14-0 loss to Leeds Rhinos

@mikelavelle93: “After Friday I was yet to make up my mind whether to go to Magic Weekend but that tonight has decided it for me. There is absolutely no way I’m spending 6 hours driving just to watch Wigan put in a dire performance against a team who will probably score more points than Leeds.”

@WxmRob: “Adrian Lam, Ian Lenagan, Kris Radlinski. Do the right thing. Please. For the future of this club, do the right thing and put Lam out of his misery #LamOut”

@auntiehayee: “I am sick of Adrian Lam always getting the blame. How about looking at lenagan & radlinski with poor recruitment & going into a season with 2 props & a bunch of kids.

Oh & of course the players who don’t give a damn who can’t be dropped as we have no one to replace them”

@dXbriscoe: “Like to see how some of these young lads go under a different coach. They might drastically improve with different guidance. They’re too young and green to be written off.”