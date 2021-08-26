Wigan Warriors 0 Leeds Rhinos 14: How fans reacted on social media

Liam Farrell is tackled

@PeterHutsonJone: “If only Lam was the only issue - there is something wrong with many elements of the club - recruitment, other coaches and the performance of the senior players.

Don't fool yourselves that Lam is the only problem.”

@KieOwe: “If you think Lam is your only problem you are kidding yourselves”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@MillarMan69: “Same again tonight as all season. Only one senior player showed up & took responsibility for @WiganWarriorsRL. Credit to Liam Farrell but once again Gildart, Bateman & Hardaker all MIA”

@architectom89: “How can we go from champions under Wane to this in 2 years?! Whoever at the club that pushed Wane out the door also need sacking. The team is coachless and the club is leaderless. Dire times.”

@craiggibson01: “When was the last time you could associate Wigan with entertaining rugby? It would have been before the Michael Maguire days or even well before that.”

@Pinder1993: “A lot of big changes not just coaching wise but playing wise too needs to happen to make Wigan back to how they should be.”

@humps1408: “2 points in two games is embarrassing!! Time IL walked away cause he obviously doesn’t care about the club anymore if continually accepts this level of performance.”

@angelacoats4: “All you #WaneOut brigade, I hope you're all happy tonight.. It's been a long downward spiral ever since he left”

@GillyClarke25: “Demoralising. 204 minutes without a try. Nilled at home for the first time since leaving Central Park. The worst Wigan side I’ve seen in my life. Shambles from top to bottom.”

@mikelavelle93: “After Friday I was yet to make up my mind whether to go to Magic Weekend but that tonight has decided it for me. There is absolutely no way I’m spending 6 hours driving just to watch Wigan put in a dire performance against a team who will probably score more points than Leeds.”

@WxmRob: “Adrian Lam, Ian Lenagan, Kris Radlinski. Do the right thing. Please. For the future of this club, do the right thing and put Lam out of his misery #LamOut”

@auntiehayee: “I am sick of Adrian Lam always getting the blame. How about looking at lenagan & radlinski with poor recruitment & going into a season with 2 props & a bunch of kids.

Oh & of course the players who don’t give a damn who can’t be dropped as we have no one to replace them”