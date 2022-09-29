Wigan Warriors 2022 season review: February and March

During the off-season, Matty Peet had been named as head coach, with Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin alongside him as his assistants.

Meanwhile, the club had brought in a number of new players, who were given their first minutes in the warm-up games against Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves.

The first competitive test for the Warriors came against Hull KR at a cold Craven Park on February 12.

Harry Smith scored a late drop-goal to beat Toulouse

It was a winning start for Peet’s side, with Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both going over for braces in the victory, while Jai Field was on the scoresheet as well.

A sour note was a first half injury to Iain Thornley, who was making his second debut for the club.

After missing the majority of the 2021 season, Field wasted no time at the start of the campaign in showing what he could do.

From his new position of fullback, he went over for a hat-trick in Wigan’s opening home game.

Sam Powell also claimed a brace, while Liam Farrell scored as well, in a 34-22 victory over Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium.

Less than a week later, Wigan finished February with another home win.

Farrell went over twice, with Bibby and John Bateman scoring as well, as the Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 22-12.

For the first part of March, the club made its way abroad for two back-to-back games in France.

The opening match of the 10-day trip was a tight clash with Super League’s newest addition Toulouse Olympique.

On his first appearance of the season, Harry Smith kicked a last minute drop-goal to give Wigan a 29-28 victory at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

A week later, the Warriors were in Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons.

This proved to be Peet’s first loss as head coach, as his side were beaten 28-0 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

After returning to England, Wigan enjoyed three consecutive home games.

The first one came against Castleford Tigers, as Liam Farrell went over for another brace.

Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard and Field all scored as well, and despite the visitors increasing the pressure towards the end of the match, Wigan claimed a 32-22 win.

Before kick off, Bevan French was given warm reception by the home fans following his return from Australia.

March also saw the Warriors start their Challenge Cup campaign, as they booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils.

Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and Bateman were all on the scoresheet in a game of few chances.

Back in Super League, the month finished with a tight game against Hull FC.

Once again, a Smith drop-goal proved to be vital for Wigan, as they claimed a 19-18 win.

Field went over for two tries, while Havard claimed one, to help the Warriors on their way to their sixth win in seven games.