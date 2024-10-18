Wigan Warriors 2025 season tickets: All the details and how to buy with Gold Memberships launched

2025 Wigan Warriors season tickets have launched

Wigan Warriors season tickets have gone on sale for the 2025 Super League campaign.

The 2024 champions have launched a new ‘Gold Membership’ for supporters, with 2024 holders having the opportunity to save 10% on 2025 season ticket prices.

‘Gold Membership’ is the new name for auto-renewal. All previous auto-renewal details are no longer valid and supporters who previously paid by auto-renewal must register for gold memberships and complete a new direct debit mandate.

Supporters who sign up to a gold membership can also claim a free England versus Samoa ticket for the upcoming Test match at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 27.

Alongside first-team action, gold members will have access to all regular season Academy, Reserves and Scholarship games played at Robin Park.

Additionally, access to all regular Betfred Women’s Super League games played at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

Other benefits include discounts, priority access to selected away tickets, play-offs and finals, additional complimentary ticket to a club-selected fixture in 2025, and 50% off Wigan TV.

2024 season ticket holders who wish to select a gold membership will need to renew by logging in to their Wigan Warriors ticketing account or by contacting the ticket office by Monday, October 28.

Gold memberships will be taken by direct debit on Friday, November 8, 2024

Early bird sales for new season ticket holders will also commence on Friday, October 18, with supporters taking this option automatically enrolled onto a silver membership.

Adult gold memberships start at £205 with junior memberships starting at just £37.

Early bird memberships start at £275 in the South Stand, while Under-8s can receive free season tickets, accompanied by a full paying adult.

The seat renewal deadline is 5pm on Friday, November 29, 2024. The ‘Early Bird’ and ‘Renewal’ deadline is at 5pm on Friday 3rd January 2025.

Prices across the board:

ADULT

West/East: £240 (gold/auto renewal), £251 (silver/renewal), £315 (early bird), £350 (full)

South: £205 (gold/auto renewal), £227 (silver/renewal), £275 (early bird), £300 (full)

SENIOR (60+)

West/East: £165 (gold/auto renewal), £182 (silver/renewal), £240 (early bird), £280 (full)

South: £140 (gold/auto renewal), £155 (silver/renewal), £200 (early bird), £230 (full)

Young Adult (22-24)

West/East: £180 (gold/auto renewal), £184 (silver/renewal), £240 (early bird), £280 (full)

South: £150 (gold/auto renewal), £155 (silver/renewal), £200 (early bird), £230 (full)

Youth (18-21)

West/East: £160 (gold/auto renewal), £171 (silver/renewal), £210 (early bird), £240 (full)

South: £135 (gold/auto renewal), £148 (silver/renewal), £170 (early bird), £200 (full)

Junior (8-17)

West/East: £37 (gold/auto renewal), £37 (silver/renewal), £50 (early bird), £65 (full)

South: £37 (gold/auto renewal), £37 (silver/renewal), £50 (early bird), £65 (full)

Under-8s

Free with a full paying accompanied adult

For disability and carer tickets contact the ticket office on 01942 311 111.

Age categories are determined by age on 1st February 2025.