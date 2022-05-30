Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the trophy.
Plenty of supporters enjoyed a day out in North London, as well as at Sunday’s homecoming at Robin Park Arena.
Here are the best fan photos from across the weekend:
1. Smiles all round
It was a great day out for the Warriors fans.
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Superb Support
Fans get behind the team before the game kicks off.
Photo: Dean Williams
3. Jubilation
Wigan fans celebrate a try.
Photo: Dean Williams
4. An array of cherry and white
Fans dressed head to toe in cherry and white.
Photo: Dean Williams