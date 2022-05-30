Wigan Warriors took a strong following to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wigan Warriors: A weekend to remember for fans in cherry and white after Saturday's Challenge Cup victory

Wigan Warriors fans enjoyed a weekend to remember after the club won its 20th Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the trophy.

Plenty of supporters enjoyed a day out in North London, as well as at Sunday’s homecoming at Robin Park Arena.

Here are the best fan photos from across the weekend:

1. Smiles all round

It was a great day out for the Warriors fans.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Superb Support

Fans get behind the team before the game kicks off.

Photo: Dean Williams

3. Jubilation

Wigan fans celebrate a try.

Photo: Dean Williams

4. An array of cherry and white

Fans dressed head to toe in cherry and white.

Photo: Dean Williams

