Wigan Warriors Academy and Scholarship April roundup: U17s enjoy a strong month

Their first outing of the month was a derby match against St Helens at St Judes Rugby Club.
Joseph Tyrer went over for a brace, as the Warriors produced a 36-12 victory.
Josh Cartwright, Keegan Boyd, Nathan Lowe and Jack Farrimond were also on the scoresheet.
In their second game of April, Wigan took on Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Tyrer was at the double again in a 54-26 win, while Lowe also went over again.
Kalum Rathbone, Kian McDermott, George Green, Charlie Yeomans, Lewis George, Dylan Kelly-Duffy and Noah Hodkinson were all amongst the scorers too.
Meanwhile, the Warriors Academy side started the month with a victory as well, with eight players going over in a 44-4 win.
Junior Nsemba, Ethan Fitzgerald, Billy Myers, Jacob Douglas, Harvie Hill, Reagan Smithers, Finley Beardsworth and Harvey Wilson were all on the scoresheet.
It was a different story for their second game in April, as they were narrowly beaten by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
Max Wood, Fitzgerald, Reagan Sumner and Jacob Kilner-Douglas all went over, but it was Jack Sinfield’s drop goal for the home team that separated the two sides.