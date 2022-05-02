Wigan Warriors Academy and Scholarship April roundup: U17s enjoy a strong month

Their first outing of the month was a derby match against St Helens at St Judes Rugby Club.

Joseph Tyrer went over for a brace, as the Warriors produced a 36-12 victory.

Josh Cartwright, Keegan Boyd, Nathan Lowe and Jack Farrimond were also on the scoresheet.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors Scholarship beat St Helens at St Judes (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

In their second game of April, Wigan took on Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Tyrer was at the double again in a 54-26 win, while Lowe also went over again.

Kalum Rathbone, Kian McDermott, George Green, Charlie Yeomans, Lewis George, Dylan Kelly-Duffy and Noah Hodkinson were all amongst the scorers too.

Meanwhile, the Warriors Academy side started the month with a victory as well, with eight players going over in a 44-4 win.

Junior Nsemba, Ethan Fitzgerald, Billy Myers, Jacob Douglas, Harvie Hill, Reagan Smithers, Finley Beardsworth and Harvey Wilson were all on the scoresheet.

It was a different story for their second game in April, as they were narrowly beaten by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.