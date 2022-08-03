Wigan Warriors Academy and Scholarship July roundup: Month of mixed results for the youth teams

Wigan’s youth teams had experienced both wins and defeats during June, with July being more of the same.

The academy started the month with a 38-18 loss away to Hull FC, with tries from Harry Smithers, Tom Ratchford, Reagan Sumner and Harvey Wilson being nothing more than consolations.

That result was shortly followed by their fourth straight defeat in the league, as they were beaten 36-22 by St Helens in the derby game at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan Warriors academy (Jess Hornby)

Ratchford was once again on the scoresheet, along with Ellis Hobson, Finley Beardsworth and Reece Stanton.

The Warriors were able to finish July on a high, as they overcame Huddersfield Giants with a 32-10 win.

Jacob Kilner-Douglas scored a brace, while Sumner, Wilson, Ratchford and Stanton all went over as well.

July proved to be a more positive month for Wigan’s scholarship side, as they beat Hull KR in their only game of the month, coming away from East Yorkshire with a 46-10 win.

The U17s team were also due to play Bradford Bulls in their final fixture of the year, but the game was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the women’s academy were not in action at all throughout July, but have two games scheduled this month.

Their first game since May comes against Leeds Rhinos on August 10, in an away game at Westwood Hall.