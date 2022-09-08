Wigan Warriors Academy August and September roundup: Season concludes for youth teams

Both the men’s and women’s teams completed their campaigns throughout August and at the beginning of September.

This follows the end of the scholarship season in July.

The men’s academy side started the month with a victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

A number of players from the Wigan Warriors academy made their senior debuts in August

Junior Nsemba went over for a brace in the 44-12 win, while Harvie Hill, Tom Ratchford, Jacob Douglas, Finley Beardsworth, Harry Smithers, Joe Baldwin and Reece Bushell all on the scoresheet as well.

Meanwhile, they couldn’t follow-up that result in the derby game against St Helens, losing 32-18 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Ratchford and Douglas were once again among the scorers, while Reagan Sumner also went over.

The Warriors finish the season in sixth place, with seven wins out of 13 games.

A true highlight for the Wigan academy during the last month was the first team fixture against Hull KR at Craven Park.

In total, seven players made their senior debuts for the club, with a flourish of homegrown youngsters involved.

This included Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber and Zach Eckersley.

Elsewhere, the women’s academy side returned to action at the beginning of August, beating Leeds Rhinos 32-10 at Westwood Hall.

Grace Banks went over for a hat-trick, while Beri Salihi, Molly Jones and Lucy McColm all scoring as well.

Meanwhile, in their final game of the season, they produced a 26-6 derby victory over St Helens.