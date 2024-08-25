Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors returned to second on the Super League table above Warrington Wolves and avenged their defeat in the reverse fixture with a 22-4 victory over Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Round 23 fixture.

An afternoon for academy graduates

All four Wigan tries were scored by academy graduates with Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Jack Farrimond all crossing the whitewash in the victory.

Jacob Douglas enjoyed his first senior try on his home debut

A total of nine academy products were named in the 17, including Tom Forber, Liam Byrne and a return for young prop Harvie Hill on the interchange bench.

Trio Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Kian McDermott were also all named in the 21-man squad for the first time as Wigan continue to create talent of the future.

Electric Jai Field

Jai Field provided a few moments of excitement in a somewhat flat game, including two assists in the victory for Douglas and Eckersley, and multiple breaks through the middle.

The electric full-back has been building nicely in recent weeks since his return, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Matt Peet, and was lively again against the Black and Whites with some individual brilliance.

Jacob Douglas future

20-year-old Douglas enjoyed a try-scoring home debut for the Warriors in the victory - marking his first senior try in his second appearance in cherry and white.

Wigan have fielded 13 academy products this season, and winger Douglas enjoyed a strong home performance, scoring the opening try inside seven minutes.

His call-up saw Abbas Miski named 18th man for the fixture, potentially a well-needed rest ahead of the Super League run-in having missed just one game all year ahead of the Hull FC fixture.

Douglas remains off-contract as things stand, although there is an option to trigger an extra year in his deal for the 2025 season.

Captain Liam Marshall makes 200th appearance

Liam Marshall was named captain for the first time in the absence of Liam Farrell and Kaide Ellis in a game that marked his 200th career appearance - 178 for Wigan Warriors, and 22 on loan with Swinton Lions.

The winger underwent a head injury assessment in the second half following friendly fire with Jake Wardle - but did return with 12 minutes left on the clock in a huge boost ahead of the trip to Perpignan.

He is eight points away from 550 Super League points, three tries for 150 Wigan tries and 12 points for a career 700 points.

Another disciplinary worry

Patrick Mago was sent to the sin-bin in the second half following a late shot on Jack Ashworth, which could see the Warriors travel to France without the powerhouse forward.

The 29-year-old was named at loose forward in the absence of Ellis, with Ethan Havard and Luke Thompson in the front-row.

Influential Ellis will return for the clash against Catalans Dragons, while England international Harry Smith will serve the last of his three-match ban and will be available the following week for the home fixture against Hull KR.