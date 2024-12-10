Wigan’s quintet of academy graduates have been impressing first-team head coach Matt Peet in the early stages of pre-season following their promotion to the senior squad for 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson, Lukas Mason, and Kian McDermott have all joined the first-team after progressing through the club’s youth ranks, including being crowned 2024 champions following the Academy Grand Final win over rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

All five youngsters featured in last campaign’s pre-season schedule, claiming a 24-20 win over League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes that included a brace of tries for forward Kerr. Lowe, who started in the abandoned friendly against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue, also joined the first-team for their 10-day overseas training camp in Portugal last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Lowe in pre-season training

They were among the first group to report to Robin Park Arena in preparation for the 2025 Super League campaign alongside the likes of Sam Walters, Tyler Dupree, Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh, and have impressed head coach Peet so far.

“First thing I’ll say is, John [Duffy] has clearly done an excellent job with his players over the last few years because their attitudes stand out,” boss Peet said.

“They're a tight group and they’re working hard together.

“They’ve come in and it’s clear that they’ve been working hard together; they’re all in better shape than what they finished last season which tells you they’ve been working hard.

Noah Hodkinson is one of five academy graduates to join Matt Peet's senior squad for 2025

“They are leading the way in many aspects.”

Wigan are now in week three of their preparations for 2025, with core skills and the fundamentals a key focus for Peet’s squad as they look to defend the Super League title once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherry and Whites will play Leeds Rhinos in pre-season at Headingley Stadium as part of Ash Handley’s testimonial, while they are also expected to face Sean Long’s Oldham at Boundary Park.

Peet continued: “It’s all about doubling down on our fundamentals and the basics of the game at the moment. Building that connection between the group and the staff, and taking it from there.

“Every year, we work on our physical work and our core skills. Plenty of skill drills and improving on fundamental skills – that’s the way we work.”