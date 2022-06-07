Wigan Warriors Academy May roundup: Strong month for both the men's and the women's teams

Wigan Warriors Academy enjoyed a strong month during May.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:55 am

The men’s team played twice, winning both of their matches by comfortable margins.

In their first outing, they took on London Broncos at Robin Park Arena, producing a 64-6 victory.

Junior Nsemba was among the scorers, as he went over for a hat-trick, while Maddox Jeffrey claimed a brace.

Wigan Warriors men's academy team won both of their games during May (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Jacob Douglas, Finley Beardsworth, Harvey Wilson, Harry Smithers, Harvie Hill, Reagan Sumner and Joe Baldwin were all on the scoresheet as well.

The Warriors went one better in their second game of the month, as they kept Newcastle Thunder to zero at Kingston Park.

Wilson went over four times in the 64-0 win in the North East, while Reece Bushell and Tom Ratchford both scored hat-tricks.

Jeffrey, Ethan Fitzgerald and Billy Myers all crossed the line as well.

Meanwhile, the women’s academy team also enjoyed victory in May, as they beat Huddersfield Giants 36-10 in their only game of the month.

Grace Banks and Kerrie Evans scored two each, while Beth Hayes, Olivia Argent, Cerys Jones and Olivia Boyham all went over as well.

