Wigan Warriors Academy May roundup: Strong month for both the men's and the women's teams

The men’s team played twice, winning both of their matches by comfortable margins.

In their first outing, they took on London Broncos at Robin Park Arena, producing a 64-6 victory.

Junior Nsemba was among the scorers, as he went over for a hat-trick, while Maddox Jeffrey claimed a brace.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors men's academy team won both of their games during May (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Jacob Douglas, Finley Beardsworth, Harvey Wilson, Harry Smithers, Harvie Hill, Reagan Sumner and Joe Baldwin were all on the scoresheet as well.

The Warriors went one better in their second game of the month, as they kept Newcastle Thunder to zero at Kingston Park.

Wilson went over four times in the 64-0 win in the North East, while Reece Bushell and Tom Ratchford both scored hat-tricks.

Jeffrey, Ethan Fitzgerald and Billy Myers all crossed the line as well.

Meanwhile, the women’s academy team also enjoyed victory in May, as they beat Huddersfield Giants 36-10 in their only game of the month.