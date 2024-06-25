Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors academy product Amir Bourouh has agreed to join Hull FC from Salford Red Devils for the 2025 Super League season.

The young hooker has signed a three-year deal with the MKM Stadium outfit, securing his future until the end of 2027.

Bourouh, 23, becomes the club’s third signing for next season alongside current Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata and one-time England international Jordan Abdull.

The Huddersfield native, who played his junior rugby with Siddal, came through the ranks of the Wigan Warriors’ youth system, before making his professional debut in 2019 against Salford.

He made nine senior appearances in cherry and white before making the move to join Paul Rowley’s squad at the Salford Community Stadium ahead of the 2022 Super League season, and received the starting number nine shirt ahead of the current campaign.

On his next move, the youngster said: “First and foremost, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody at Salford for the last three years. I’ve loved my time at the club and I appreciate everything Paul Rowley, the coaching staff and my teammates have done for me.

“But I’m really excited to be joining Hull FC for 2025.

"It’s a huge honour to be joining a club with such a massive fanbase and it’s a privilege that I’ll be able to contribute to a new era in a small way.