Wigan Warriors prop forward and England international Mike Cooper has announced his retirement with immediate effect on medical advice, aged 36.

Cooper received neurological advice to finish playing or risk more serious damage after his most recent concussion, suffered against Leigh Leopards in July.

The forward has not featured since suffering the head knock at the Brick Community Stadium in Round 16.

He played 23 times for the Cherry and Whites following his move from Warrington Wolves part way through 2022, and has amassed more than 300 career appearances across stints in the NRL and Super League.

The experienced forward also won 13 caps on the international stage with England, featuring in the delayed 2021 World Cup on home soil.

“I am gutted that my playing days have ended this way, however that’s sport,” Cooper said.

"To finish my career at Wigan has been a fantastic way to bring it to an end. The club is steeped in winning history and to have played a part in adding to that will always remain with me as a highlight of my time in the game.

“To the board, my team-mates and the coaching staff, I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to wear the cherry and white.

"A special mention has to go to Matt, who has backed me from the start, he has gone above and beyond through some difficult times and I hope that I have repaid that faith during my time here.

“To all the players, staff and fans at our club, thank you. It’s more than just a club, it really is a family.”

Born in Warrington, Cooper progressed through the youth ranks at his hometown club and made his senior bow from the bench in 2006 against London Broncos.

He would go on to enjoy three seasons in the NRL with St George Illawarra Dragons from 2014 to 2016, making 69 appearances, before returning to the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Cooper made his Wigan debut in Round 20 of the 2022 campaign, and suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Good Friday derby the following season.

He returned to action in 2024, featuring in both the World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers, and the Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley against Warrington Wolves.