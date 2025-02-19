Zach Eckerseley had a solid game against Leigh in Round One

Wigan Warriors coach Matty Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad for this weekend's Super League Round Two clash at Hull FC.

The Warriors are aiming to get back to winning ways after last weekend's shock 1-0 golden-point home loss to Leigh Leopards.

Winger Abbas Miski makes the cut after missing the Leigh game, and Peet must decide whether to keep faith with Zach Eckersley, who had a solid game playing out of position.

When asked how his squad was shaping up, Peet said: "To be honest with you, the players have had a decent turnaround from a game last Thursday into this Friday, so that's not an issue. I always think that's the benefit of having a young group and a young squad, and they all seem relatively fit and happy."

Wigan squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin.

FC will be without five senior players through injury, including former Wigan duo Amir Bourouh (HIA) and Zak Hardaker (groin).

Hull squad: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Ligi Sao, Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Denive Balmforth, Callum Kemp, Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchinson.

Friday’s referee is Aaron Moore, and the video official is Jack Smith.