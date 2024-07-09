Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves confirmed for Las Vegas with full details announced
The two Super League giants will join the NRL’s American adventure next season, with all the action set to be played on Saturday, March 1.
The NRL opened its 2024 campaign in Las Vegas for the first time ever earlier in March with a crowd of more than 40,000 for the competition’s double header.
England Women will also play the Jillaroos on the international stage.
Penrith Panthers, the reigning NRL champions, will also be involved as they take on Cronulla Sharks, while Canberra Raiders will take on New Zealand Warriors.
Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, said: “I think many of us in the UK watched the games in Las Vegas earlier in the year and wished they could be a part of it, either playing or supporting.
“I spoke to my board about the possibility and there was a unanimous desire to be part of the occasion.”
Andrew Abdo, the NRL CEO, added:“Las Vegas 2025 will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of Rugby League.
“The 2025 Las Vegas event will feature two highly anticipated NRL Premiership matches to open the season, the 2024 UK Challenge Cup finalists, Wigan and Warrington, and a Test match showcasing some of the most elite women’s players from both hemispheres.
“We’ve given fans the opportunity to plan early and take advantage of the Las Vegas festival experience – a true bucket list item for all Rugby League and sports fans.
“Thank you to all the participating teams who will now get the chance to perform on a global stage with huge exposure.”
Schedule:
Betfred Super League – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT)
NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / 11:00am Midnight GMT)
Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 2am GMT March 2)
NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 430am GMT March 2)
