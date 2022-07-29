Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to play for the Locker Cup in next week's game at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side welcome their opponents to the DW Stadium in Round 22 of Super League (K.O. 8pm), in what is also the club’s Heritage Day.

The Locker Cup was a regular pre-season charity match between Wigan and Warrington, prior to the introduction of Super League in 1996.

Between 1972 and 1995, the teams won it 12 times each, before Wire claimed it for a 13th time in 2019, when the concept was reintroduced for the first time in 24 years at the Magic Weekend at Anfield.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors will play Warrington Wolves for the Locker Cup

Fans are being encouraged to wear their retro shirts to next Friday’s game, with the Warriors making the fixture a day of celebration to commemorate their 150th year.