Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic came together to hold a joint training day at Robin Park Arena on Monday, with Matt Peet hailing it as ‘a positive for two clubs’.

In another proud showing of unity between the town’s two professional sporting organisations, the Warriors and Latics came together to raise further awareness and funds for the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

As part of the session, which was dubbed the Ultimate Training Day, the Warriors and Latics went head-to-head in a penalty shootout and conversion challenge, with hundreds of supporters from both clubs in attendance.

Reflecting on the day, Warriors head coach Peet hailed it a success and something in which the two clubs need to build on as they move into a bright future together.

"It was really good,” said Peet. “We had it planned for a while, it was a recovery day, rather than a training day, so it got the lads moving again after the (Hull FC) game.

“We got both sets of balls out in terms of rugby balls and footballs, and we got amongst the Wigan Athletic players, Ryan (Lowe) and his staff. It’s always a positive for the two clubs, and most importantly, the supporters.

"I get asked about the rivalry (between Warriors and Latics), I only see collaboration internally, I don’t know what goes on outside of the club, but we’re working closer than ever now, a lot of shared staff, facilities and resources, and a lot of supporters of both teams, so it’s common sense, but something we need to build on for sure.”

Latics stars Will Aimson and Sam Tickle impressed in the conversion challenge with the rugby balls, whilst Warriors aces Harry Smith and Liam Marshall were successful with their spot kicks against England Under-21s international Sam Tickle.

Peet was asked about his thoughts on Latics’ squad and their ability to slot home some conversions through the sticks.

"They’ve clearly signed a few more experienced lads, they’ve clearly got some incredible athletes, so there were a few who looked like they could turn their hand to rugby league,” Peet said in jest.