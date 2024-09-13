Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic pay tribute to ‘unsung hero’ following sad passing

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have paid tribute to ‘unsung hero’ Carol Madden, who passed away peacefully in her sleep last week surrounded by her family following a short illness.

Carol joined the Warriors in 2002, overseeing day to day administration and operation of the office, and also spent time at Wigan Athletic during the late 80s and early 90s.

Paying his respects, Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Our club is a vibrant tapestry woven together by many dedicated individuals. While our players may be the ones lifting the trophies, there is a team behind the team that creates the environment for their success. Carol Madden was a cornerstone of that team.

"With more than 22 years of dedicated service in our administration, Carol has been the driving force behind our office culture and has ensured the club remains compliant and thriving.

“In her two decades with us, Carol touched the lives of every player and staff member who has walked through our doors. Her contributions, though often behind the scenes, have been deeply felt and appreciated.

"She was an unsung hero whose absence will leave a profound void in our organisation and in our hearts.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. Carol’s colleagues, who have had the privilege of working alongside her for many years, are also mourning this great loss."

Adding their tribute, the football club shared: “Everyone at Wigan Athletic sends our deepest condolences to Carol’s family and friends as well as all our colleagues at Wigan Warriors during this sad time.”

Former Wigan Warriors Women’s head coach, now Barrow Raiders Ladies boss Amanda Wilkinson added: “RIP Carol. You really were one of a kind, such a strong, professional and thoughtful lady who always had my back.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside you for so many years, you led the ship well, thanks for everything. You will be missed.”