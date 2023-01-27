Ryan Hampshire

The Wakefield-born fullback/halfback came through the Warriors system, where he played under Matty Peet during his time as academy Coach.

He played 30 first-team games for the club scoring nine tries and 24 goals, before leaving in 2016.

On his signing, Hampshire said: "I am delighted to be coming back to Wigan.

"I am a different person from seven years ago and keen to show the Wigan fans my commitment and capabilities.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help Wigan win more trophies and to earning the respect and confidence of my teammates.”

The Normanton Knights junior already has the Wigan heritage number #1048 having made his debut in 2013 in a 33-32 win over Widnes at the Halton Stadium.

During his time away from the club, he has had spells with Leigh Centurions, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Peet said: "I have stayed in contact with Ryan over the years and know him well.

"When the possibility came up to sign him, I discussed it fully with my coaching team and our playing group. We believe Ryan is a talented player and we can bring even more out of him.

“He will provide important backup options across halfbacks, fullback and three-quarters and can drive competition for places.

“Ryan is recovering from a long-term ACL injury but our experienced medical team have performed stringent medicals to ensure that he is where he needs to be. Plans have been put in place to guide him through the final two months of rehabilitation.

“Ryan has always been a committed professional and a great trainer and I am confident that we are now getting a mature rugby player with exactly the right attitude to fit in with the selfless, team-culture environment so important to Wigan’s whole approach and I know our fans will give him a warm welcome"