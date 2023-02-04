News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Anthony Gelling shares his support for Sam Powell's testimonial game with tongue in cheek video

Former Wigan Warriors centre Anthony Gelling has taken to social media to share his support for Sam Powell’s testimonial game.

By Amos Wynn
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 1:33pm

The fixture against Salford Red Devils takes place at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), to celebrate the hooker’s 10 years of service to rugby league.

Gelling has posted a video on Instagram to promote the upcoming occasion, which starts with him receiving a phone call from his ex-teammate.

He answers: "Sam Powell, how are you mate? Long time, no chat. I see it’s your testimonial this weekend. Some bloody good memories.

Anthony Gelling has shared a video to promote Sam Powell's testimonial
"Do you remember that try you scored against Hull to put us through to the GF. Bloody good times.

"You want me to play in your testimonial, I would love to.

"It’s a little bit last minute, but I would love to, it would be awesome.

“There’s a flight here for three-and-a half-grand, are you sweet to pay that? Hello, hello.”

The tongue in cheek video ends with the call being cut off, and Gelling looking confused.

On the post, he wrote: “This Sunday. DW Stadium. Sam Powell’s testimonial. Let’s get in for this legend.”

Watch the video here.

