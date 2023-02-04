The fixture against Salford Red Devils takes place at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), to celebrate the hooker’s 10 years of service to rugby league.

Gelling has posted a video on Instagram to promote the upcoming occasion, which starts with him receiving a phone call from his ex-teammate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He answers: "Sam Powell, how are you mate? Long time, no chat. I see it’s your testimonial this weekend. Some bloody good memories.

Anthony Gelling has shared a video to promote Sam Powell's testimonial

"Do you remember that try you scored against Hull to put us through to the GF. Bloody good times.

"You want me to play in your testimonial, I would love to.

"It’s a little bit last minute, but I would love to, it would be awesome.

“There’s a flight here for three-and-a half-grand, are you sweet to pay that? Hello, hello.”

The tongue in cheek video ends with the call being cut off, and Gelling looking confused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the post, he wrote: “This Sunday. DW Stadium. Sam Powell’s testimonial. Let’s get in for this legend.”