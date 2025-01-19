Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors opened their pre-season schedule with a 28-16 victory over Sean Long’s Oldham, with assistant coach Thomas Leuluai admitting the reigning champions were happy with what they got out of their first of two friendlies ahead of their title-defending campaign.

Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Liam Byrne and Tom Forber all crossed in the first half, before tries from current academy stars Josh Cartwright and Finlay Yeomans in the victory, while all five recent graduates also featured against the Championship new boys.

Assistant coach Leuluai took charge of the match at Boundary Park, while the majority of the non-playing members - the club’s overseas and England internationals - also attended.

“We’re happy with the hit-out,” said the former New Zealand international.

“Overall, I thought the young guys did good. They were very connected. We wanted to have a good performance and we’ll come away from here happy.”

Although predominantly a loose forward, academy graduate Taylor Kerr featured in the halves alongside Jack Farrimond, with Noah Hodkinson starting at full-back and Nathan Lowe in the centres, as forwards Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason featured from the interchange bench.

Of the club’s academy teenagers, Leuluai continued: “I thought they were all outstanding, and even the three new ones that came in (Josh Cartwright, Finlay Yeomans, Austin Daniel), they haven’t really trained with us that much. A couple of them got over, so it’s good to see them.

Harvie Hill was one of the stand-outs in the pre-season win over Championship new boys Oldham

“They were a bit nervous before the game going up against some really experienced guys, but they gave a good account of themselves.”

Having been recently hailed for his ‘outstanding’ pre-season to date by head coach Matt Peet, prop Harvie Hill furthermore impressed with big minutes in the middle, named at loose forward for the pre-season test.

The 21-year-old had plenty of involvement in the 28-16 result, with Leuluai admitting he sees signs of a ‘great leader’ in the Cumbrian-born youngster.

“He’s a good player, I’m really happy for him,” said Leuluai.

“He’s worked really hard, and is one of the guys who has done a full pre-season. I was quite impressed with Harvie.

“I’ve always thought he was a good player and he’s growing, and I think he’s going to be a great leader for this club.

“I think he was my pick of the bunch today.”