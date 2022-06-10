After a close opening 40 minutes, Matty Peet’s side took control in the second half, going over for five tries after the break.

Liam Marshall also continued his good form, as he claimed a brace, in what proved to be a comprehensive victory.

Wigan took the lead after ten minutes, following a close start to the game.

Bevan French went over for a hat-trick in the victory

Space opened up on the left side for Liam Marshall, who passed the ball back inside for Harry Smith to go over.

The 23-year-old was also on hand to convert his own try to make it 6-0.

Salford’s first big chance of the game came after 23 minutes, with the Warriors defence just doing enough to stop Joe Burgess from getting on the end of his own kick, as the match continued to be tight.

Peet’s side also applied some pressure of their own, but couldn’t produce anything substantial to extend their lead before the break.

Only five minutes into the second, the Warriors got their second try of the evening.

Marshall remained composed enough to get on the end of a Jake Bibby kick and stop the ball from going out of play, before grounding it to make it 10-0.

Another try soon followed, as Bevan French and Jai Field demonstrated their emphatic pace in a fantastic move.

The winger did superbly well to break down the right from well within his own half, before passing inside to his fullback.

As they approached the line, Field repaid the favour, giving it back to French, who went over in the corner.

It wasn’t long until the 26-year-old had his second of the evening, as he dramatically dove over on the right side.

The Warriors continued to enjoy themselves down that wing, with another try coming on the hour mark.

This time it was Marshall who was there to finish, as he went over fora brace as well.

French then went one better, as he completed his hat-trick, with space once again opening up in the Salford defence.

The Red Devils went over for a couple of consolations in the final moments of the game, as both Deon Cross and Kallum Watkins added their names to the scoresheet.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Smith (10’), Marshall (45,’ 60’), French (50,’ 57,’ 63’)

Conversions: Smith (2/5)

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Deon Cross, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Jack Ormonroyd, Harvey Livett, Kallum Watkins, Elijah Taylor.

Interchanges: Sam Luckley, Amir Bourouh, Alex Gerrard, Tyler Dupree.

Tries: Cross (76’), Watkins (78’)