The winger, who was named in the Super League Dream Team last year, returned to Robin Park Arena last week after spending some time back at home with his family in Australia.

French states he’s eager to learn even more this season, and has set his sights on winning more silverware after being part of the club’s 20th Challenge Cup victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was nice to be back at home for a few months, because it’s such a long year here during the season.

Bevan French

“It’s all guns blazing, so to have that time to switch off from footy is good and well needed, not only for the body but mentally as well.

“I always look forward to going home and reconnecting with my family. I really enjoyed that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would’ve loved to do a little bit of training while I was off, but I picked up an injury in our last game so I wasn’t able to run up until the last few weeks, so I’ve just been chilling, really putting my feet up.

“You’re always excited to be at home, but while you’re there you’re excited to get back as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really couldn’t wait to be amongst the boys and have the morale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to be back, and just being in a routine most of all.

“I’m looking forward to learning more this year, working hard during the process and hopefully winning more silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to make many more memories.

“I’m just happy to be enjoying a pre-season because I’ve missed the last couple due to other things, so to get this block before the season is something I want to make the most of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan get their 2023 Super League campaign underway against Hull KR at Craven Park on February 18.

Their first home game comes the following week, when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad