Wigan Warriors beat Wakefield Trinity 54-10 at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French's brace among the standout moments from the victory over Wakefield

Wigan Warriors scored nine tries as they beat Wakefield Trinity 54-10 at the DW Stadium on Easter Monday.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 3:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their Good Friday defeat to St Helens to produce an emphatic victory.

Bevan French, Brad Singleton and Jai Field all went over for two tries each, while Abbas Miski, Cade Cust and Harry Smith were also on the scoresheet.

The game produced some great moments and excellent tries for the home fans.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. The calm before the storm

Fans start to arrive at the DW Stadium ahead of the game

2. A double for French

Bevan French went over for a first half brace in the victory

3. Singleton at the double

Brad Singleton also went over for two tries, with them coming either side of half time.

4. A good day for Smith

Harry Smith quickly changes direction to create space for his second half try.

