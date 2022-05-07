Matty Peet’s side went into the break with a 14-0 lead, but eventually had to come from behind in the second half to beat their rivals.

Cade Cust and Liam Farrell also went over, as the Warriors confirmed their spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Wigan took the lead after only two minutes, as Liam Marshall dove over superbly in the right corner, with Jake Bibby providing the assist.

Liam Farrell celebrates his first half try

Harry Smith was unable to add the extras from out wide.

Down the other end, St Helens were looking for a quick response, but the Warriors remained firm.

Jai Field forced a knock on from Konrad Hurrell as the centre looked to power his way over.

Bevan French came agonisingly close to scoring after running from well inside his own half but was just about stopped by St Helens after two attempts.

While trying to help his teammates stop the winger, Joe Batchelor was sent to the sin bin for holding down in the tackle.

Wigan made the most of their man advantage, as Cade Cust crashed over to make it 8-0 just before the 20-minute mark.

The lead was extended further 10 minutes later, as Liam Farrell danced through the St Helens, with Smith able to kick the conversion.

Despite having to deal with a few attacks, the Warriors defence remained firm to keep their opponents out before half time.

It only took seven minutes after the restart for Saints to pull one back, as Konrad Hurrell powered his way over on the left side.

Moments later, they had another, with Jonny Lomax crossing the line, after his own kick was palmed back in his direction.

Tommy Makinson successfully kicked both conversions to make it 14-12.

The comeback was complete in the 57th minute, as James Roby forced his way through a gap in the Wigan defence to stretch out and ground the ball.

Marshall picked up a loose ball inside his own half, before sprinting to the try line.

Smith added the extras to make it 20-18.

That proved to be the winning moment, as they managed to see out the game and secure their place in the final.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Marshall (2,’ 68’), Cust (18’), Farrell (29’)Conversions: Smith (2/4)

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’Utia, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles.

Interchanges: Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen.

Tries: Hurrell (47’), Lomax (49’), Roby (56’)Conversions: Makinson (2/2)